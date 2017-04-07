Top technology and computing sites in South Africa

Effective Measure has released a report of the top 10 technology and computing websites in South Africa for March 2017.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

The websites are ranked according to unique monthly local browsers, which is the industry standard to measure the true audience of an online publication.

The report further includes page views, average visit duration, and mobile metrics to give readers a better understanding of the performance of each website.

MyBroadband topped the list with 1.7 million unique monthly browsers, followed by Gumtree’s electronics section.

