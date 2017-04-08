South Africa Online – Bigger and Better

Effective Measure has released its South Africa Online report for March 2017, which shows that the country recorded over 46 million unique browsers last month.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa, and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

The report shows that South Africa’s top websites served over 1.2 billion pages and 46.3 million unique browsers in March.

“Compared to last month, unique browsers, daily average unique browsers, mobile unique browsers, and page views have all increased,” said Effective Measure.

The gender split remains the same, while the majority of South Africans online are below 35 years of age.

The report shows that News24 is the largest website in South Africa, followed by Gumtree, and TimesLive.

Now read: Top 10 South African websites and online publishers