I tested UberEATS in New York and Centurion – This is how it compared

During a recent trip to New York, I had the opportunity to test UberEATS.

Upon my return to South Africa, UberEATS had launched in and around Pretoria and Centurion, giving me an opportunity to see how the service performed across three different cities.

In Johannesburg, we got what was promised on the tin: food from a restaurant that would take 40-50 minutes to prepare and deliver – leaving us impressed with the service.

New York

In New York, things weren’t as seamless. After putting my hotel’s address into the app, I selected a place that sells pizza by the slice, chose my poison, and placed the order.

After a minute, the order was summarily cancelled with no reason given. I later found out that the pizza place had deemed my location too far for delivery, but Uber did not filter it out of the selection list.

Since I had already spent a good half an hour going through each of the interesting-looking restaurants in my area, finding another pizza place didn’t take long.

This time my order went through without a hitch, and in under 30 minutes a bike messenger was in the hotel lobby with my pizza.

Centurion

Back in South Africa, I was happy to discover that UberEATS had launched in Centurion and pleasantly surprised to see several restaurants I had never heard of before.

For my first test, I ordered from Senhor Calistos on Jean Avenue.

My food arrived by motorcycle in a brown Uber bag, within the promised 30-minute time frame, and was warm.

Another restaurant in Centurion I hadn’t tried is Industrial Coffee Works, so I tested them later in the week.

As with the first test, it was a success.

Slightly pricier for something different

While ordering from UberEATS can be a bit more expensive than buying from your average delivery joint, it is a great option for when you’re looking for something different.

It also helps if you’re splitting the R20 delivery fee over more than one meal.

Paying R20 to have a R100 pizza delivered may not be worth your while, but when you’re ordering for two people it just about covers what your tip should have been.

Overall, UberEATS has so far lived up to all its promises during our usage.

