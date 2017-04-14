How to activate YouTube’s secret dark mode

YouTube has reportedly introduced a secret dark mode, which can be activated in Chrome relatively easily by making a few changes to your Chrome browser.

Reddit user Paul revealed the new dark mode, and explained that users can enable it by editing the cookie file.

“Press Ctrl+Shift+I on the YouTube homepage to open developer window. Go to Application tab, and on the sidebar, go to Cookies>https://www.youtube.com,” he said.

“In the table that opens there should be a row named ‘VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE’, double click the ‘value’ cell and replace it with this code: fPQ4jCL6EiE then press enter.”

“Refresh the page, if the new layout is enabled, go to your avatar, and from the menu there should be a dark mode toggle.”

Here is a step-by-step guide, courtesy of Slashdot:

Open the Chrome developer tools tab. Windows users can do this by pressing Ctrl + Shift + I. Mac users can do this by pressing Option + Cmd + I. Select the Console tab. Once in Console, paste the following text: document.cookie=”VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE” Hit enter. Close the developer tools tab and refresh the page. Just a little heads-up: YouTube might look slightly different — though still in white. Click the main settings menu in the top right and find the ‘Dark Mode’ section. Toggle ‘Dark Mode’ on and you’re settled.

According to The Next Web, the secret dark mode is only available on Chrome 57 and above.

