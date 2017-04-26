The bestselling items on Gumtree South Africa

Gumtree South Africa recently unveiled a new logo, which is part of the company’s “ongoing and comprehensive redesign”.

The move is part of a play by Gumtree to enhance its offering in South Africa, which includes helping users get their goods online faster.

MyBroadband spoke to Gumtree South Africa’s Director-GM Johan Nel and Business Unit GM from eBay Classifieds Group Ariel Meyer about the company’s plans for the country, and which sectors of the “second-hand economy” were currently performing well.

“Cars are very popular, and more than 1.9 million South Africans visit the category every single month, according to our analytics,” said Nel.

“We are also the first choice for renters looking for property, while electronics easily draws a million views a month.”

While cars and rental properties were the best performers, and doing well, Nel stated that Gumtree was not a company which rests on its laurels.

Nel said Gumtree will “go wherever the market, and our customers, require us to go”, and was able to implement new ideas quickly.

Recent moves to satisfy its customers include the new “Buy Now with Shepherd” button in the electronics section of its site.

“This effectively allows you to pay for an item and have it delivered safely via Shepherd (an escrow service) from the comfort of your desk – without ever meeting the seller,” said Nel.

“It has proven to be a very popular alternative for our users, and we’re keen to explore that further.”

Another area where Gumtree is “strong” is recruitment, it said.

“Recruitment is definitely a strength of ours, and we’ve launched ProTool for Jobs – a professional dashboard for recruiters – to make sourcing and managing applicants on Gumtree so much easier.”

Opportunities in South Africa

In December 2016, eBay announced it would integrate search inventory listed on its platform with that of its subsidiaries in other markets – including Gumtree sites across the world.

While plans for eBay to collaborate more closely with Gumtree cannot be ruled out, there are no immediate plans to integrate, said Meyer.

“Gumtree is a well-loved and well-established brand in South Africa. We are two distinct brands with different goals, but we’re both marketplaces designed for consumers, so there are plenty of opportunities to work together,” said Meyer.

Meyer said there is room for the company to grow in South Africa, following increasing customer interest in the site over the past several years.

“Looking back at the platform five years, the market was facing a numbers game – growing and expanding the customer base and achieving buy-in from skeptical and relatively non-participatory Internet users.”

“While growing our user base is still critically important, our focus for the past two years has been innovation and reinvention.”

Meyer said consumers aren’t content with the buying or selling experience of yesterday, they “want and expect immediate results and responses, change, and improvement”.

“This change has been a significant driver of vertical development for us, as estate agents and car dealerships realise that the status quo of waiting for feet through the door or leaflets in the postbox aren’t going to cut it.”

He said businesses are joining forces with them in order to tap into the power of “large audiences, searchability, instant communication, ease of customisation, and analytics”.

Improving the ability of customers to search and access items was part of the motive behind redesigning Gumtree’s website in March, which Meyer believes will also benefit sellers.

“We believe that our users will start seeing more replies as we’ve invested heavily in lead generation, while the two-step intuitive posting process will enable customers to upload ads faster and easier,” he said.

“Tools such as trending ads and the ability to share ads with friends via instant messaging are also means of selling and buying faster than before, and the feedback we’ve gotten has been really positive.”

