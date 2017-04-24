Twitch unveils Affiliate Programme

Twitch has unveiled an Affiliate Programme, which allows non-partnered streamers to earn money.

The programme bridges the gap between regular streamers and Twitch Partners, allowing smaller streamers who do not qualify for partnership to earn.

The Affiliate Programme is invite-only, and streamers will have to meet the following requirements to qualify for an invitation:

At least 500 total minutes broadcast in the last 30 days.

At least 7 unique broadcast days in the last 30 days.

An average of 3 concurrent viewers or more over the last 30 days.

At least 50 Followers.

Affiliate streamers will be able to earn revenue through Twitch’s Bits system, but will not be able to take advantage of the additional revenue streams and special features enjoyed by Twitch Partners.

Twitch said its Affiliate Programme is set to launch soon.

