Top 10 most pirated movies of the week

24 April 2017

TorrentFreak has released its list of the most downloaded movies through BitTorrent over the past week.

TorrentFreak uses its estimates of the number of times a movie was downloaded for its weekly chart.

This week, there were three newcomers to the chart.

“The data for our weekly download chart is for informational and educational reference only,” said TorrentFreak.

Most pirated movies of the week
Rank Movie
1 Logan
2 The Fate of the Furious
3 Kong: Skull Island
4 Get Out
5 Split
6 Rings
7 La La Land
8 The Boss Baby
9 Rogue One
10 Ghost in The Shell

Now read: Amazon bans sale of pirate media boxes

Share your thoughts: Top 10 most pirated movies of the week

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Top 10 most pirated movies of the week