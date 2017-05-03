Top 20 South African websites and online publishers

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for April 2017, which show that News24 is the largest website in South Africa – with 7 million unique local browsers.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

Gumtree ranked second with 4.3 million local browsers, followed by TimesLive with 3.5 million.

The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers.

Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included in the table.

A comprehensive look at South Africa’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.

Biggest South African Websites Websites Unique SA Browsers Page Views news24.com 6 966 197 77 327 960 gumtree.co.za 4 343 686 106 876 557 timeslive.co.za 3 468 303 21 535 766 iol.co.za 2 735 660 15 374 039 ewn.co.za 2 596 615 13 460 092 msn.com 2 400 602 38 014 163 enca.com 1 891 157 7 235 389 fin24.com 1 794 144 7 314 187 citizen.co.za 1 756 089 6 976 357 sowetanlive.co.za 1 741 791 13 871 553 mybroadband.co.za 1 676 445 6 354 425 autotrader.co.za 1 572 884 61 057 130 soccerladuma.co.za 1 571 325 34 310 975 supersport.com 1 443 112 30 831 442 huffingtonpost.co.za 1 379 072 4 562 020 dstv.com 1 306 398 11 408 072 Cars.co.za 1 305 480 46 251 739 Careers24.com 1 286 348 18 934 049 Huisgenoot 1 278 267 7 624 252 sport24.co.za 1 261 240 9 333 148

Top online publishers in South Africa

Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.

The table below details the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.

Biggest South African Publishers Publisher Unique SA Browsers Page Views 24.com 16 762 784 413 438 800 Times Media LIVE 5 823 893 48 856 844 Caxton Digital 5 245 946 27 214 187 Gumtree 4 350 388 107 000 922 Kagiso Media Limited 4 264 961 62 828 658 365 Digital Media 3 281 354 16 532 562 Independent Online 3 158 513 17 978 771 DStv Digital Media 2 901 273 44 172 642 MyBroadband 2 403 881 8 666 789 Sabido 2 194 944 17 396 436 Auto Trader 1 647 692 73 588 491 Soccer-Laduma 1 590 796 36 166 494 Cars.co.za 1 309 568 46 350 879 Maroela Media 1 221 138 11 405 589 BBC Sites 1 180 646 10 551 683 SABC 1 091 421 4 783 345 Mail & Guardian Online 1 087 690 3 655 499 Perform Sports Group 1 007 695 28 000 617 PNet 1 002 581 18 553 493 The Daily Maverick 971 755 4 179 906

