Top 20 South African websites and online publishers

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for April 2017, which show that News24 is the largest website in South Africa – with 7 million unique local browsers.
Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.
Gumtree ranked second with 4.3 million local browsers, followed by TimesLive with 3.5 million.
The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers.
Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included in the table.
|Biggest South African Websites
|Websites
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|news24.com
|6 966 197
|77 327 960
|gumtree.co.za
|4 343 686
|106 876 557
|timeslive.co.za
|3 468 303
|21 535 766
|iol.co.za
|2 735 660
|15 374 039
|ewn.co.za
|2 596 615
|13 460 092
|msn.com
|2 400 602
|38 014 163
|enca.com
|1 891 157
|7 235 389
|fin24.com
|1 794 144
|7 314 187
|citizen.co.za
|1 756 089
|6 976 357
|sowetanlive.co.za
|1 741 791
|13 871 553
|mybroadband.co.za
|1 676 445
|6 354 425
|autotrader.co.za
|1 572 884
|61 057 130
|soccerladuma.co.za
|1 571 325
|34 310 975
|supersport.com
|1 443 112
|30 831 442
|huffingtonpost.co.za
|1 379 072
|4 562 020
|dstv.com
|1 306 398
|11 408 072
|Cars.co.za
|1 305 480
|46 251 739
|Careers24.com
|1 286 348
|18 934 049
|Huisgenoot
|1 278 267
|7 624 252
|sport24.co.za
|1 261 240
|9 333 148
Top online publishers in South Africa
Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.
The table below details the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.
|Biggest South African Publishers
|Publisher
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|24.com
|16 762 784
|413 438 800
|Times Media LIVE
|5 823 893
|48 856 844
|Caxton Digital
|5 245 946
|27 214 187
|Gumtree
|4 350 388
|107 000 922
|Kagiso Media Limited
|4 264 961
|62 828 658
|365 Digital Media
|3 281 354
|16 532 562
|Independent Online
|3 158 513
|17 978 771
|DStv Digital Media
|2 901 273
|44 172 642
|MyBroadband
|2 403 881
|8 666 789
|Sabido
|2 194 944
|17 396 436
|Auto Trader
|1 647 692
|73 588 491
|Soccer-Laduma
|1 590 796
|36 166 494
|Cars.co.za
|1 309 568
|46 350 879
|Maroela Media
|1 221 138
|11 405 589
|BBC Sites
|1 180 646
|10 551 683
|SABC
|1 091 421
|4 783 345
|Mail & Guardian Online
|1 087 690
|3 655 499
|Perform Sports Group
|1 007 695
|28 000 617
|PNet
|1 002 581
|18 553 493
|The Daily Maverick
|971 755
|4 179 906
