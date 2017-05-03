Top 20 South African websites and online publishers

3 May 2017

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for April 2017, which show that News24 is the largest website in South Africa – with 7 million unique local browsers.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

Gumtree ranked second with 4.3 million local browsers, followed by TimesLive with 3.5 million.

The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers.

Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included in the table.

Biggest South African Websites
Websites Unique SA Browsers Page Views
news24.com 6 966 197 77 327 960
gumtree.co.za 4 343 686 106 876 557
timeslive.co.za 3 468 303 21 535 766
iol.co.za 2 735 660 15 374 039
ewn.co.za 2 596 615 13 460 092
msn.com 2 400 602 38 014 163
enca.com 1 891 157 7 235 389
fin24.com 1 794 144 7 314 187
citizen.co.za 1 756 089 6 976 357
sowetanlive.co.za 1 741 791 13 871 553
mybroadband.co.za 1 676 445 6 354 425
autotrader.co.za 1 572 884 61 057 130
soccerladuma.co.za 1 571 325 34 310 975
supersport.com 1 443 112 30 831 442
huffingtonpost.co.za 1 379 072 4 562 020
dstv.com 1 306 398 11 408 072
Cars.co.za 1 305 480 46 251 739
Careers24.com 1 286 348 18 934 049
Huisgenoot 1 278 267 7 624 252
sport24.co.za 1 261 240 9 333 148

Top online publishers in South Africa

Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.

The table below details the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.

Biggest South African Publishers
Publisher Unique SA Browsers Page Views
24.com 16 762 784 413 438 800
Times Media LIVE 5 823 893 48 856 844
Caxton Digital 5 245 946 27 214 187
Gumtree 4 350 388 107 000 922
Kagiso Media Limited 4 264 961 62 828 658
365 Digital Media 3 281 354 16 532 562
Independent Online 3 158 513 17 978 771
DStv Digital Media 2 901 273 44 172 642
MyBroadband 2 403 881 8 666 789
Sabido 2 194 944 17 396 436
Auto Trader 1 647 692 73 588 491
Soccer-Laduma 1 590 796 36 166 494
Cars.co.za 1 309 568 46 350 879
Maroela Media 1 221 138 11 405 589
BBC Sites 1 180 646 10 551 683
SABC 1 091 421 4 783 345
Mail & Guardian Online 1 087 690 3 655 499
Perform Sports Group 1 007 695 28 000 617
PNet 1 002 581 18 553 493
The Daily Maverick 971 755 4 179 906

