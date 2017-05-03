YouTube launches redesigned desktop website

3 May 2017

YouTube has launched a desktop site redesign, aimed at simplicity and consistency.

The company has applied Material Design to its website, adding more white space and a pinned search bar at the top of the screen.

Another change introduced is a new dark mode, which can be accessed via the profile menu by clicking on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

The new design has not yet replaced the current layout, but users can opt in to a preview of the redesigned YouTube by visiting youtube.com/new.

If users prefer the old design, they can revert by selecting “Restore classic YouTube” from the account menu.

