YouTube launches redesigned desktop website

YouTube has launched a desktop site redesign, aimed at simplicity and consistency.
The company has applied Material Design to its website, adding more white space and a pinned search bar at the top of the screen.
Another change introduced is a new dark mode, which can be accessed via the profile menu by clicking on your profile picture in the top-right corner.
The new design has not yet replaced the current layout, but users can opt in to a preview of the redesigned YouTube by visiting youtube.com/new.
If users prefer the old design, they can revert by selecting “Restore classic YouTube” from the account menu.
