UHD Blu-ray may be cracked

A “UHD Blu-ray copy” of Smurfs 2 has been uploaded to UltraHDclub, TorrentFreak reported.

According to TorrentFreak, pirated UHD content is hard to find online, due to large file sizes and copy protection on UHD media.

UHD Blu-ray discs are normally protected with AACS 2.0, which was believed to be “unbreakable”.

The Smurfs 2 download is 53.3GB, but TorrentFreak reported that doubts have been voiced over whether the release is a rip from a Blu-ray.

It noted that while the audio seems to match, the listed “Maximum Content Light Level” and “Maximum Frame-Average Light Level” in the online copy and the physical disc appear to be different.

