Facebook’s impressive numbers

Facebook has reported its financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2017, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg described as a good start to the year.

Facebook’s daily active users were 1.28 billion on average for March 2017, an increase of 18% year-on-year.

Monthly active users were 1.94 billion as of 31 March 2017, an increase of 17% year-on-year.

Mobile advertising has shown continued growth, and its revenue represented approximately 85% of advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2017.

This is compared to approximately 82% of advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

Facebook’s capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2017 were $1.27 billion, and the company now employs 18,770 people.

