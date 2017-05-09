The types of online adverts which people hate the most

Online adverts are the lifeblood of many online publishers and businesses, with companies like Facebook funding free services for users thanks to ad spend.

Many websites practise safe and unobtrusive advertising, but others don’t – leaving users frustrated thanks to a poor experience contributed to by invasive online ads.

The Coalition for Better Ads recognises this problem and is working with online players to find a balance for all involved.

“Advertising helps support valuable free content, robust journalism, and social connections across the Internet. Consumers, however, are increasingly frustrated with ads that disrupt their experience,” states the coalition.

“Least preferred” ads

As part of the process to find which ads consumers enjoy and hate, the coalition conducted research into the North American and European online advertising space.

Participants were asked to read articles on four simulated content pages, three of which contained different ad experiences and one which had no ads.

“Participants were then asked to rate each ad experience on multiple factors, such as whether the ad was annoying or distracting.”

The results for mobile web and desktop web adverts are detailed below.

Mobile – Least Preferred Ads

Pop-up Ads. Prestitial Ads. Mobile Pages more than 30% Ad Density. Flashing Animations. Prestitial Ads with a Countdown. Fullscreen Scrollover Ads Large Sticky Ads. Auto-Playing Video with Sound.

Desktop – Least Preferred Ads