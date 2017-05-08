Deezer Next launches in South Africa

Music streaming service Deezer has launched Deezer Next, a programme aimed at creating exposure for emerging local artists.

Deezer Next allows users to discover a selection of emerging artists from South Africa and beyond.

The platform will promote the artists to new audiences and “enable music lovers to discover the next generation of stars.”

Deezer Next has already rolled out its priority artists globally, and has now announced the four Deezer Next South African artists.

The Deezer Next South African artists include Dominic Neill, who is signed with Universal Music and has performed with DJ Kent.

Now read: The massive rise of music streaming in South Africa