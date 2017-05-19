Sweden drops Julian Assange rape investigation

Swedish prosecutors announced they have dropped a rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Marianne Ny, the lead prosecutor, said an arrest warrant was being revoked as it was impossible to serve Assange notice, the BBC reported.

If Assange were to enter Sweden before the statute of limitations on the case expire in August 2020, the investigation may be resumed.

Following the announcement, UK authorities announced that Assange would still be arrested if he left the Ecuadorian embassy in London – where he has been living since 2012.

Assange is guilty of not surrendering to the court, which is punishable by a year in prison or a fine.

Wanted in the US

Reports that the US has prepared charges against Assange also surfaced earlier this year.

US prosecutors believe they have found a way to charge him for his involvement in the leaking of secret documents and diplomatic cables in 2010.

The documents, which included the Afghanistan war logs, the Iraq war logs, and CableGate, were leaked to WikiLeaks by Chelsea Manning.

The report stated that it is unknown whether the UK received an extradition request for Assange from the US.

Chelsea Manning was recently released from prison after serving seven years for the leaks.