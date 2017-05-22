Facebook’s rulebook for porn and suicide

Facebook’s training manuals which lay down its policy on topics such as ponorgraphy have been reported on by The Guardian.

The paper said it has seen over a hundred training manuals and has released details in a series it calls the Facebook Files.

According to the report, Facebook moderators complain about the volume of work which often leaves them only 10 seconds to make a decision about potentially-offensive content.

They also say that Facebook’s policies are inconsistent, with the guidelines on sexual content the most confusing.

Facebook’s policy manuals detail certain types of content, with examples, and whether the posts are allowed on the platform.

Threats of violence must be credible. "Someone shoot Trump" is not allowed. As a head of state, Trump is in a protected category.

Posts not considered credible threats include "Let's beat up fat kids".

Not all videos of violent deaths have to be deleted if they can help create awareness of issues such as mental illness.

Photos of non-sexual physical abuse and bullying of children need not always be deleted, unless it is sadistic or there is celebration of the abuse.

Sadism and celebration restrictions apply to other forms of violence, such as animal abuse.

"Hand-made" art showing nudity and sexual activity is allowed, but not digital art.

Abortion videos are allowed as long as there is no nudity.

Live streaming attempts at self-harm is allowed. Facebook does not want to censor people in distress.

Holocaust nudity is allowed, provided images show adults in a camp who are in a state of extreme emaciation.

Public figures

Facebook’s policy considers anyone with more than 100,000 followers on a social media platform a public figure.

Public figures are not given the full protection given to private individuals, the report stated.

