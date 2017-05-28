Presidency unhappy the ANC isn’t making Zuma trend on Twitter

The Presidency is unimpressed that the ANC is failing to get President Jacob Zuma to trend on Twitter.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, the Presidency has accused the ANC communications team of “not giving Zuma’s events coverage on social media”.

The ANC communications team is headed up by Gauteng ANC executive committee member Khusela Sangoni, who has been accused of “acting factionally”.

This comes after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa received extensive live Twitter coverage at recent events.

The report stated that a similar spat among ANC and government officials took place when the ANC’s Twitter account did not tweet from Zuma’s recent birthday party.

Sangoni said the Presidency has appointed an official to “keep Zuma in the public eye” and she should not be held responsible for that person failing to do their job.

The friction between the Presidency and the ANC comes at a time when opposition parties and members of the ruling party are openly campaigning for Zuma to be removed as president.

