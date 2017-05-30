Takealot is giving away R3,000 in vouchers on MyBroadband

Takealot is holding another great giveaway on MyBroadband this week, with R3,000 in gift vouchers up for grabs.

In total, Takealot will give away R48,000 in vouchers in partnership with MyBroadband over six months, with R21,000’s worth already won.

To enter, check out the Daily Deals on Takealot’s website, choose a product you would like to put a gift voucher towards, and post it in the competition thread on the MyBroadband forum.

Entrants stand a chance to win a R2,000 or R1,000 Takealot voucher. This week’s giveaway closes on 2 June 2017.

Future giveaways in partnership with Takealot will be posted on the MyBroadband forum, so keep your eyes peeled.

