Brave – The browser taking on the Internet’s “ad problem”

Online advertising is an important revenue source for websites and online publications, but an increasing amount of “invasive” ads have had a negative effect on user opinion.

Brendan Eich, the creator of JavaScript and cofounder of the Mozilla project, has created a new browser designed to improve the browsing experience for users, while allowing publishers to earn an income.

Called Brave, the browser aims to revolutionise the way Internet advertising, publisher revenue, and web browsing works by using cryptocurrency and anonymous data collection.

Brave explained

Brave is an open-source web browser based on Chromium which is available for Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

According to the browser’s website, it increases load speeds by up to 60% over conventional browsers by automatically blocking certain ads and scripts.

Brave is still under development and is improving its unique payment and microtransaction features, which aim to change the way online content is consumed.

Approach to online advertising

Brave blocks ads by default, giving users the option to allow ads or show only Brave-replacement advertising.

As using an adblocker deprives your favourite publishers of the revenue they require to produce content, Brave has engineered a solution to create revenue for publishers.

The browser blocks unwanted ads and trackers and replaces them with Brave Ads, which it then uses to pay publishers and users – incentivising users to view adverts.

The adverts use anonymous protocols to confirm impressions and track views, maintaining user privacy while providing advertisers and publishers with accurate information.

Brave aims to reward users with 15% of gross ad revenue, while taking 15% for itself.

Users can opt to donate their share of ad revenue to their favourite sites, which will turn off all adverts on that website.

Brave payments

Brave payments allow publishers to earn revenue from users while allowing users to view ad-free content.

Brave allows users to contribute a certain amount of Bitcoin per month to publishers while removing ads from those sites.

Users can top up their Brave Bitcoin wallet on a monthly basis, and publishers will earn payments from users who have enabled Brave payments.

The sites you visit most often will receive a greater share of your monthly Bitcoin budget.

The browser is also on track to support advertising payments using an Ethereum-based token called BAT.

Basic Attention Token

The BAT (Basic Attention Token) is a token built for the Brave platform, and functions on the Ethereum blockchain.

BAT aims to compensate the browser user and publishers for ad views.

This is accomplished by the client-side tracking of user attention and ad views while maintaining client privacy when interacting with publishers, advertisers, and the Ethereum blockchain.

Browser users will earn BAT from advertisers and can then use this within the platform to fund publishers and purchase premium content.

The BAT ICO (Initial Coin Offering) recently concluded, with the token selling out almost instantly.

BAT is set to be deployed in the near future and could change the way Brave users consume content.