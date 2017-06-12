Top 10 most pirated movies of the week

12 June 2017

TorrentFreak has released its list of the most downloaded movies through BitTorrent over the past week.

TorrentFreak uses its estimates of the number of times a movie was downloaded for its weekly chart.

This week, there were two newcomers to the chart.

“The data for our weekly download chart is for informational and educational reference only,” said TorrentFreak.

Most pirated movies of the week
Rank Movie
1 The Fate of the Furious
2 Wonder Woman
3 Life
4 John Wick: Chapter 2
5 The Boss Baby
6 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
7 Logan
8 The Belko Experiment
9 Ghost in The Shell
10 Kong: Skull Island

