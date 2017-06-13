iWeek 2017 moving to Durban

ISPA has announced that its annual iWeek event will be hosted in Durban this year.

iWeek is a local Internet industry conference and exhibition. The annual event was held twice in Cape Town, and in Johannesburg in recent years.

“The decision to hold the 2017 iWeek in Durban reflects the city’s growing importance to the South African Internet,” said ISPA chair Graham Beneke.

Beneke said Durban recently became the first South African city to get a multi-site Internet exchange point.

Internet exchange points enable ISPs to interconnect their networks, granting users faster connections and more efficient access to online services.

iWeek will be held from 4-7 September 2017 at the Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani in Durban.

The Internet Society will host its ION conference on 7 September, which brings network engineers and industry experts together to discuss emerging technologies such as IPv6.

