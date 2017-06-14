Netflix joins power players to fight online piracy

30 companies, including Netflix, Walt Disney, and Sony, have announced a partnership to fight piracy.

Called the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the organisation will expand efforts to reduce online piracy.

“Piracy puts consumers at risk,” said ACE, adding that one in three pirate sites target consumers with malware.

It said that despite the widespread availability of legal digital content, piracy remains a problem.

ACE said that films and TV shows can often be found on pirate sites within hours of release.

In 2016, there were an estimated 5.4 billion downloads of pirated wide release films and primetime television and VOD shows using peer-to-peer protocols worldwide, it said.

There were also an estimated 21.4 billion total visits to streaming piracy sites worldwide during the year.

“ACE will conduct research, work closely with law enforcement to curtail illegal pirate enterprises, file civil litigation, and forge cooperative relationships with existing national content protection organisations.”