The New York Times will use Google AI to moderate comments

The New York Times has started using machine learning software from Google incubator Jigsaw to help moderate comments on its site, Recode reported.

Its new tool will automatically approve certain comments, and help speed up the work of moderators.

The publication said it hopes to enable online comments on more of its articles, as it currently only has comments on about 10%.

It aims to increase this to 80% by the end of 2017 without hiring more moderators.

Times community editor Bassey Etim said human moderators won’t be replaced, but their jobs would be augmented by the software.

The roll-out of “Moderator” is the first phase of a process. In the future, it will redesign its comments section, and writers will start using comments more in their reporting.

