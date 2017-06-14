Instagram testing new sponsored posts indicator

Instagram is testing a new format for identifying sponsored posts on the platform, TechCrunch reported.

The report stated that these are not for advertisements, but for when companies pay users to promote their products through posts.

This follows news that the FCC is keeping an eye on “influencers” and their sponsored posts.

Disclosures may not be hidden under the more button, and neither may ambiguous language like “Thanks, [sponsor]!” be used, it said.

Instagram’s new feature lets you tag a post as sponsored, which displays a message stating it is a paid partnership with a specific company. That company then gets access to the analytics on the post.

The feature is in phase one of testing.