OLX launches improved app and website

OLX has launched a new mobile app, and replaced its desktop and mobile websites with a progressive web app.

On the new platform, buyers and sellers will now need to register and login using mobile or Facebook verification.

Users will have their own profile and will be able to see who they are talking to, and if they have any mutual friends via Facebook.

OLX said the new layer of security will help prevent potential scammers and fraud.

“This is our biggest update to the platform since the OLX launch in 2012,” said OLX South Africa manager Sjoerd Nikkelen.

Listings will also appear in a newsfeed-style layout – similar to social media platforms – and the system will use GPS information to provide location-specific offers.

Now read: WhatsApp group admins beware