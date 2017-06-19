Alleged owner of KickassTorrents considering surrender to US

The alleged owner of KickassTorrents, Artem Vaulin, is considering surrendering to the US, according to TorrentFreak.

Documents filed in an Illinois District Court state that Vaulin would hand himself over under the right conditions, stated the report.

These would include “issues relating to the proper calculation of the sentencing guidelines and/or the possibility of an agreement for bond should Mr. Vaulin decide to voluntarily surrender”.

US authorities are seeking Vaulin’s extradition from Poland.

Vaulin was arrested in Poland in 2016 after being linked to KickassTorrents through a sting operation.

Polish courts have ruled that Vaulin may be extradited to the US. It only remains to be determined whether he will be extradited.

As part of the bail conditions, Vaulin is not allowed to leave Poland.

