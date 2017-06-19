Top 10 most pirated movies of the week

19 June 2017

TorrentFreak has released its list of the most downloaded movies through BitTorrent over the past week.

TorrentFreak uses its estimates of the number of times a movie was downloaded for its weekly chart.

This week, there were three newcomers to the chart.

“The data for our weekly download chart is for informational and educational reference only,” said TorrentFreak.

Most pirated movies of the week
Rank Movie
1 Wonder Woman
2 Power Rangers
3 The Fate of the Furious
4 Chips
5 The Boss Baby
6 John Wick: Chapter 2
7 Life
8 The Mummy (2017)
9 Logan
10 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

