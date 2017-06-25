Wikipedia founder warned everyone about “white monopoly capital” PR firm Bell Pottinger

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales slated PR firm Bell Pottinger for “ethical blindness” after it altered details of its clients’ reputations online in 2011.

The Independent reported that Bell Pottinger confirmed “its digital team used a number of accounts to edit Wikipedia articles, although it stressed it had never done anything illegal”.

Wales hit back at the firm’s actions, saying he was “astonished at the ethical blindness of Bell Pottinger’s reaction”.

“That their strongest true response is they didn’t break the law tells a lot about their view of the world, I’m afraid,” he said.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed how the PR firm manipulated its clients’ reputations online.

Bell Pottinger was accused of using sockpuppets to edit pages to create the appearance of support for changes in articles.

The strong warning came well before the PR firm made headlines in South Africa.

It recently emerged the Gupta family employed Bell Pottinger to allegedly cause racial division to divert attention from state capture news.

The Sunday Times reported that Bell Pottinger decided to target white business leaders as part of its campaign, and promoted the term “white monopoly capital”.

