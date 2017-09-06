Why South Africans pirate movies and TV series

MyBroadband’s Piracy and Streaming Survey for 2017 has revealed that many tech-savvy South Africans pirate movies and TV series.

The survey was completed by 1,587 IT professionals and tech-savvy individuals, providing insight into piracy and streaming trends in South Africa.

73.85% of respondents said they were an online pirate, or had pirated media, software, or games in the past 12 months.

The survey asked online pirates why they illegally download content, and asked “non-pirates” why they refrained from doing so.

Of the respondents who said they pirated, online piracy being “convenient and easy” and “the content not being available legally in SA” where the most popular reasons.

Of those who did not pirate, “people working hard to produce the content being pirated” and “it is illegal” where the main reasons for avoiding the practice.

The graphic below details why South Africans do and do not pirate. Respondents could select multiple options for certain questions.

Why people pirate