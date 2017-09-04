Top piracy sites among South Africans

MyBroadband’s Piracy and Streaming Survey for 2017 has revealed that many tech-savvy South Africans pirate movies and TV series.

The survey was completed by 1,587 IT professionals and tech-savvy individuals, providing insight into piracy and streaming trends in South Africa.

73.85% of respondents said they were an online pirate, or had pirated media, software, or games in the past 12 months.

Of the respondents who said they pirate online, movies and TV series were their top two content choices.

Interestingly, more users said they pirated books than games.

The BitTorrent protocol was the most popular service to use for piracy, with the uTorrent/BitTorrent client the most popular piece of software used to download content.

The most popular site among local pirates was The Pirate Bay, followed by YTS.AG, and RARBG.

The graphic below details the tops sites and software used by online pirates, and what content they download the most. Respondents were allowed to pick multiple options for certain questions.

South African Pirates

