Facebook to block ads from pages which share fake news

Facebook has announced that pages which repeatedly share fake news stories will not be allowed to advertise on the platform.

The company also blocks advertisers from running ads that link to stories marked as false by third-party fact-checking organisations.

Blocking ads from fake news pages is a step to reduce false news and hoaxes being spread, said Facebook.

“False news is harmful to our community. It makes the world less informed and erodes trust,” said Facebook.

The company said it will fight false news in three areas:

Disrupting the economic incentives to create false news.

Building new products to curb the spread of false news.

Helping people make more informed decisions when they encounter false news.

“Today’s update helps to disrupt the economic incentives and curb the spread of false news, which is another step towards building a more informed community.”

