Favourite ISPs and Internet connections of South African pirates

MyBroadband’s Piracy and Streaming Survey for 2017 has revealed that many tech-savvy South Africans pirate movies and TV series.

The survey was completed by 1,587 IT professionals and tech-savvy individuals, providing insight into piracy and streaming trends in South Africa.

73.85% of respondents said they were an online pirate, or had pirated media, software, or games in the past 12 months.

The favourite device of pirates to view media content was their PC, including laptops, while smartphones beat tablets and gaming consoles in popularity.

ADSL was the Internet connection of choice for most South African pirates, followed by Telkom’s fixed LTE, and Openserve fibre.

The ISP race was also won by Telkom, with the company’s ISP the most popular among pirates. It was followed by Afrihost and MWEB.

The graphic below details the results of the survey. Respondents were allowed to pick multiple options for certain questions.

Online piracy in SA

