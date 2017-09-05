South Africa’s 1-million website club

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for August 2017, which show there are 27 IAB SA-affiliated websites which attracted over 1 million unique South African browsers in August.
Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.
According to the statistics, News24 is the largest South African website – with 6.6 million unique browsers last month.
Gumtree was ranked second with 5.5 million unique SA browsers, with TimesLive third with 3.7 million.
The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers. Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included.
A comprehensive look at South Africa’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.
|Biggest South African Websites
|Website
|Category
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|news24.com
|General News
|6 641 766
|73 245 726
|gumtree.co.za
|Classifieds
|5 462 164
|135 464 177
|timeslive.co.za
|General News
|3 730 540
|21 978 602
|iol.co.za
|General News
|3 291 289
|17 649 793
|msn.com
|General News
|3 111 991
|49 000 108
|ewn.co.za
|General News
|2 608 891
|16 213 967
|sowetanlive.co.za
|General News
|1 940 292
|16 622 178
|channel24.co.za
|Entertainment
|1 923 834
|6 158 008
|enca.com
|General News
|1 860 913
|6 813 878
|citizen.co.za
|General News
|1 827 837
|12 590 722
|dstv.com
|Pay TV Services
|1 778 999
|17 465 180
|mybroadband.co.za
|Technology News
|1 776 111
|7 290 712
|soccerladuma.co.za
|Sport
|1 743 669
|50 425 256
|autotrader.co.za
|Motoring
|1 718 621
|60 894 713
|Cars.co.za
|Motoring
|1 509 879
|51 489 268
|sport24.co.za
|Sport
|1 508 176
|11 008 964
|supersport.com
|Sport
|1 472 622
|33 783 589
|fin24.com
|Business
|1 418 206
|5 600 327
|dailysun.co.za
|General News
|1 332 655
|15 615 833
|Huisgenoot
|General News
|1 271 367
|7 224 153
|Health24.com
|Health
|1 256 809
|2 994 006
|huffingtonpost.co.za
|General News
|1 250 768
|4 709 933
|maroelamedia.co.za
|General News
|1 216 915
|12 913 832
|netwerk24.com
|General News
|1 115 782
|8 316 833
|thesouthafrican.com
|General News
|1 102 095
|3 445 735
|Careers24.com
|Recruitment
|1 079 094
|16 305 186
|pnet.co.za
|Recruitment
|1 057 338
|19 984 701
Top online publishers
Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.
The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.
|Biggest South African Publishers
|Online Publisher
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|24.com
|16 581 587
|404 487 183
|Times Media LIVE
|6 223 424
|53 591 422
|Gumtree
|5 462 164
|135 464 177
|Caxton Digital
|5 280 374
|34 255 498
|Kagiso Media Limited
|4 815 834
|77 989 535
|Independent Online
|3 703 018
|20 947 996
|Primedia Broadcasting
|3 205 230
|18 558 641
|DStv Digital Media
|3 162 738
|51 774 984
|MyBroadband
|2 467 949
|9 737 397
|Sabido
|2 200 246
|14 833 088
