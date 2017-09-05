South Africa’s 1-million website club

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for August 2017, which show there are 27 IAB SA-affiliated websites which attracted over 1 million unique South African browsers in August.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

According to the statistics, News24 is the largest South African website – with 6.6 million unique browsers last month.

Gumtree was ranked second with 5.5 million unique SA browsers, with TimesLive third with 3.7 million.

The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers. Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included.

A comprehensive look at South Africa’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.

Biggest South African Websites Website Category Unique SA Browsers Page Views news24.com General News 6 641 766 73 245 726 gumtree.co.za Classifieds 5 462 164 135 464 177 timeslive.co.za General News 3 730 540 21 978 602 iol.co.za General News 3 291 289 17 649 793 msn.com General News 3 111 991 49 000 108 ewn.co.za General News 2 608 891 16 213 967 sowetanlive.co.za General News 1 940 292 16 622 178 channel24.co.za Entertainment 1 923 834 6 158 008 enca.com General News 1 860 913 6 813 878 citizen.co.za General News 1 827 837 12 590 722 dstv.com Pay TV Services 1 778 999 17 465 180 mybroadband.co.za Technology News 1 776 111 7 290 712 soccerladuma.co.za Sport 1 743 669 50 425 256 autotrader.co.za Motoring 1 718 621 60 894 713 Cars.co.za Motoring 1 509 879 51 489 268 sport24.co.za Sport 1 508 176 11 008 964 supersport.com Sport 1 472 622 33 783 589 fin24.com Business 1 418 206 5 600 327 dailysun.co.za General News 1 332 655 15 615 833 Huisgenoot General News 1 271 367 7 224 153 Health24.com Health 1 256 809 2 994 006 huffingtonpost.co.za General News 1 250 768 4 709 933 maroelamedia.co.za General News 1 216 915 12 913 832 netwerk24.com General News 1 115 782 8 316 833 thesouthafrican.com General News 1 102 095 3 445 735 Careers24.com Recruitment 1 079 094 16 305 186 pnet.co.za Recruitment 1 057 338 19 984 701

Top online publishers

Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.

Biggest South African Publishers Online Publisher Unique SA Browsers Page Views 24.com 16 581 587 404 487 183 Times Media LIVE 6 223 424 53 591 422 Gumtree 5 462 164 135 464 177 Caxton Digital 5 280 374 34 255 498 Kagiso Media Limited 4 815 834 77 989 535 Independent Online 3 703 018 20 947 996 Primedia Broadcasting 3 205 230 18 558 641 DStv Digital Media 3 162 738 51 774 984 MyBroadband 2 467 949 9 737 397 Sabido 2 200 246 14 833 088

