Google News Lab has created an interactive webpage which lists the most popular “how to” searches on Google.

The How to Fix a Toilet website uses data from Google Search around the world, and sorts queries by location, category, and popularity.

“How to” searches in South Africa

The project collected and compared, among other things, regional data for the most common queries related to fixing household appliances.

The most popular “How to fix” search queries in South Africa, rated according to their search index, are below.

How to fix a wall How to fix a door How to fix a window How to fix a fridge How to fix a toilet How to fix a washing machine How to fix an outlet How to fix a lightbulb How to fix a sink

This data was sorted according to region and compared on a global map, although walls, doors, and windows were excluded due to their high search frequency.

Like many other countries in Africa, South Africans Google “how to fix their fridge” more than any other appliance listed.

North and Eastern European searches were mostly related to light bulbs, while Google users in the United States searched for help fixing their toilets.

General “how to” searches

General “how to” questions were also tracked by the project, but not sorted by region – instead, grouped by category.

The top five “how to” searches for each category are listed below.

Cooking

How to make pancakes How to make french toast How to boil eggs How to hard boil eggs How to make pizza

Relationships

How to kiss How to get pregnant How to love How to impress a girl How to get a girl to like you

Money

How to make money How to write a cover letter How to write a resume How to save money How to write a check

General

How to tie a tie How to draw How to draw a rose How to get rid of fruit flies How to make slime

Health

How to lose weight How to lose belly fat How to gain weight How to get rid of acne How to meditate

The frequency of many “how to” queries varied according to seasonal changes and global exposure to viral Internet phenomena, such as “How to do the cup song” or “How to make loom bands”.