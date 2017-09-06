Google unveils Inside Music

Google has unveiled Inside Music – a service which lets people “step inside their favourite song”.

The project is a collaboration with the podcast Song Exploder and artists from different genres, including Phoenix and Perfume Genius.

“The experiment lets you explore layers of music all around you, using spatial audio to understand how a piece of music is composed,” said Google.

“You can even turn layers on and off, letting you hear the individual pieces of a song in a new way.”

Inside Music is built using WebVR, which lets users open it directly in their web browser.

“You can try it on a virtual reality headset, phone, or laptop. And we’ve made the code open source so that people who make music can create new interactive experiments.”