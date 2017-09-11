Private torrent tracker Demonoid is back

The founder of private torrent tracker Demonoid has taken the reigns at the site and hopes to restore it to its former glory, TorrentFreak reported.

Earlier this year, Demonoid suffered two months of downtime. When it came back online, its founder “Deimos” was reportedly the helm.

The report stated that Deimos took control after internal struggles.

“I gave control to the wrong guys,” said Deimos.

Demonoid is also focused on upgrading its site, and the changes it is working on will allow the site to run on several smaller servers around the world.

On the front end, features such as a karma system, integrated forums, and a buddy list are also being worked on.

“That part is faster to build once you have everything in the back working.”

