The fastest ISPs for Netflix in South Africa

Netflix has revealed its ISP Speed Index for August, with Cool Ideas holding on to the top spot.

South Africa’s ISPs achieved an overall average speed of 2.39Mbps, improving the country’s rank from 54 to 52 out of 59 countries.

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of prime-time Netflix performance on particular Internet service providers, and not a measure of overall performance for services and data that may travel across their networks.

Netflix said it calculates the average bitrate of Netflix content in megabits per second streamed by its members per ISP.

“We measure the speed via all available end user devices. For a small number of devices, we cannot calculate the exact bitrates and streaming via cellular networks is exempted from our measurements.”

Netflix recommends a 5Mbps connection for HD streaming, which explains why the average speeds are all below the 5Mbps mark.

The top 10 ISPs for prime-time streaming, as per Netflix’s methodology, are detailed below.

SA ISP Leaderboard – August 2017 Rank ISP Speed Previous Speed Change 1 Cool Ideas 3.68 Mbps 3.73 Mbps – 2 Vodacom 3.10 Mbps 3.10 Mbps +1 3 Vox 3.09 Mbps 3.09 Mbps +1 4 MTN 3.05 Mbps 3.05 Mbps -2 5 Cell C 2.63 Mbps 2.63 Mbps – 6 Afrihost 2.27 Mbps 2.27 Mbps – 7 Telkom 2.27 Mbps 2.27 Mbps – 8 Cybersmart 2.23 Mbps 2.23 Mbps – 9 MWEB 2.03 Mbps 2.03 Mbps – 10 Neotel 1.57 Mbps 1.57 Mbps –

