Bing adds fact check labels to search results

Microsoft has updated its Bing search engine to help users spot fake news.

Bing now has a fact check label in its search results, which is used on articles and webpages.

The fact check labels aim to stop the spread of misinformation and fake news before it becomes widely distributed.

The search engine determines whether an article contains fact check information by looking for the ClaimReview markup.

Bing also looks for websites which follow accepted criteria for fact checks and third-party fact checking organisations.

The label will appear on a broad category of search queries, including news, health, science, and politics.

An example of the fact check label is below.