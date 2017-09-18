How many South Africans are on Facebook

World Wide Worx has revealed the results of its latest research into South Africa’s social media landscape.

Managing director Arthur Goldstuck said the number of people on Facebook in South Africa has grown to 16 million – with 14 million accessing the service from a mobile device.

“The data shows that mobile is driving social in South Africa, and particularly that mobile is driving Facebook,” said Goldstuck.

He said we are heading toward a third of South Africa’s population being on Facebook.

“Bearing in mind that under-13s are not allowed on Facebook, that is close to half of the eligible population using the platform.”

Twitter also remains a popular place for public discourse in South Africa, and Goldstuck said they have seen the number of subscribers grow slowly, but steadily.

They estimate the number of Twitter users in South Africa to be 8 million.

Subscriber numbers in 2017