Gmail now turns addresses and phone numbers into links

Gmail and Inbox on Android, iOS, and the web will start converting text to interactive hyperlinks when it detects phone numbers, addresses, and email addresses in emails.

Google said it wants to provide a better way to perform tasks like exchanging addresses and phone numbers, and setting up meetings.

“Precious time can be lost by having to copy and paste this information from an email into apps and websites,” said Google.

The new function will:

An address link will take the user to Google Maps.

An email address will compose a new email, using the user’s default email client.

When using a mobile device, clicking a phone number will start a call request using the default phone app.

