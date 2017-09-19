Gmail now turns addresses and phone numbers into links

19 September 2017

Gmail and Inbox on Android, iOS, and the web will start converting text to interactive hyperlinks when it detects phone numbers, addresses, and email addresses in emails.

Google said it wants to provide a better way to perform tasks like exchanging addresses and phone numbers, and setting up meetings.

“Precious time can be lost by having to copy and paste this information from an email into apps and websites,” said Google.

The new function will:

  • An address link will take the user to Google Maps.
  • An email address will compose a new email, using the user’s default email client.
  • When using a mobile device, clicking a phone number will start a call request using the default phone app.

Gmail-Links

Now read: New Gmail security updates introduced

Share your thoughts: Gmail now turns addresses and phone numbers…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Gmail now turns addresses and phone numbers into links