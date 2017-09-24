Huge growth of mobile Internet in South Africa

PwC’s latest entertainment and media outlook report predicts a sharp rise in mobile Internet penetration in the next five years.

Mobile Internet penetration in South Africa is set to rise to 77.8% by the end of 2021, from 52.3% in 2016, stated the report, as covered by the Sunday Independent.

The forecast follows a report from World Wide Worx and DFA which found that the number of Internet users in South Africa passed the 20-million mark in 2016.

The number of Internet users in SA is set to grow to 22.5 million in 2017.

Based on a population of 55.9 million, this means the country’s total Internet penetration was estimated at just under 38%.

World Wide Worx’s report stated that the most common use of the Internet among South African adults was communication, followed by social networking, and accessing information.

Now read: How much video games and digital music will earn in South Africa