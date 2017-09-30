Facebook working on facial recognition for account security

Facebook is testing a feature which allows users to unlock their account using facial recognition, reported TechCrunch.

The feature will be used as an additional form of authentication for users who have been locked out of their account.

Facebook told TechCrunch the feature is aimed at people who “want to quickly and easily verify account ownership during the account recovery process”.

The facial recognition authentication is optional, and is only available on devices users have used to log in.

Facebook did not state which devices would support the facial recognition authentication feature once it is implemented.

