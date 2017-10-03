US denies Kim Dotcom’s appeal for seized millions

Kim Dotcom and his former associates at Megaupload have lost their appeal in the US Supreme Court to have millions in seized assets and cash returned, reported TorrentFreak.

US and New Zealand authorities seized the assets following a raid on Megaupload in 2012, alleging they were obtained through copyright infringement and money laundering.

Dotcom’s options in the US have now been exhausted, but his legal team will approach courts in New Zealand and Hong Kong.

Most of the funds are being held outside the US, and the lawyers said they are “cautiously optimistic” they will find favour in New Zealand and Hong Kong courts.