South Africa’s 1-million club

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for November 2017, which show there were 27 IAB SA-affiliated websites which attracted over 1 million unique local browsers last month.
Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.
According to the statistics, News24 is the largest South African website – with 6.5 million unique browsers.
Gumtree was ranked second with 5.8 million unique SA browsers.
The table below shows the top websites in South Africa. Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included.
A comprehensive look at SA’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.
|Biggest South African Websites
|Website
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|news24.com
|6 484 798
|73 879 102
|gumtree.co.za
|5 750 275
|142 099 012
|iol.co.za
|3 703 744
|19 172 666
|timeslive.co.za
|3 395 532
|19 869 756
|ewn.co.za
|3 129 186
|20 468 806
|msn.com
|2 857 349
|44 937 392
|mybroadband.co.za
|2 375 774
|9 542 765
|dstv.com
|2 023 301
|20 011 497
|autotrader.co.za
|1 775 442
|53 311 400
|channel24.co.za
|1 752 822
|6 031 973
|sowetanlive.co.za
|1 657 970
|14 435 599
|enca.com
|1 595 828
|6 117 449
|netwerk24.com
|1 579 345
|13 327 732
|fin24.com
|1 520 570
|6 066 002
|Vodafone live portal
|1 491 648
|8 079 626
|huffingtonpost.co.za
|1 445 129
|5 903 765
|Cars.co.za
|1 414 277
|52 395 485
|citizen.co.za
|1 412 214
|7 697 357
|sport24.co.za
|1 322 922
|9 487 455
|soccerladuma.co.za
|1 309 702
|24 853 055
|BBC Sites
|1 260 791
|13 069 010
|maroelamedia.co.za
|1 234 382
|16 237 327
|thesouthafrican.com
|1 231 966
|4 335 238
|BusinessTech.co.za
|1 158 259
|2 813 473
|dailysun.co.za
|1 151 605
|13 550 964
|Health24.com
|1 104 808
|2 565 892
|supersport.com
|1 086 887
|31 311 324
Top online publishers
Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.
The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.
|Biggest South African Online Publishers
|Publishers
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|24.com
|14 408 962
|386 792 040
|Gumtree
|5 750 275
|142 099 012
|Tiso Blackstar Group
|5 231 841
|42 937 319
|Caxton Digital
|4 876 995
|36 215 692
|Independent Online
|4 059 618
|22 520 585
|Primedia Broadcasting
|3 738 693
|23 218 124
|Kagiso Media Limited
|3 589 673
|48 689 985
|MyBroadband
|3 156 626
|12 536 154
|DStv Digital Media
|3 031 638
|51 486 835
|Vodacom
|1 945 461
|10 893 457
|Auto Trader
|1 840 720
|66 563 873
|Sabido
|1 817 587
|13 395 341
|Cars.co.za
|1 414 277
|52 395 485
|Soccer-Laduma
|1 323 224
|26 031 507
|BBC Sites
|1 260 813
|13 069 055
|Maroela Media
|1 234 382
|16 237 327
|TheSouthAfrican.com
|1 231 966
|4 335 238
|Mail Online (Daily Mail)
|1 005 977
|5 671 074
