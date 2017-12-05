South Africa’s 1-million club

5 December 2017

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for November 2017, which show there were 27 IAB SA-affiliated websites which attracted over 1 million unique local browsers last month.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

According to the statistics, News24 is the largest South African website – with 6.5 million unique browsers.

Gumtree was ranked second with 5.8 million unique SA browsers.

The table below shows the top websites in South Africa. Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included.

A comprehensive look at SA’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.

Biggest South African Websites
Website Unique SA Browsers Page Views
news24.com 6 484 798 73 879 102
gumtree.co.za 5 750 275 142 099 012
iol.co.za 3 703 744 19 172 666
timeslive.co.za 3 395 532 19 869 756
ewn.co.za 3 129 186 20 468 806
msn.com 2 857 349 44 937 392
mybroadband.co.za 2 375 774 9 542 765
dstv.com 2 023 301 20 011 497
autotrader.co.za 1 775 442 53 311 400
channel24.co.za 1 752 822 6 031 973
sowetanlive.co.za 1 657 970 14 435 599
enca.com 1 595 828 6 117 449
netwerk24.com 1 579 345 13 327 732
fin24.com 1 520 570 6 066 002
Vodafone live portal 1 491 648 8 079 626
huffingtonpost.co.za 1 445 129 5 903 765
Cars.co.za 1 414 277 52 395 485
citizen.co.za 1 412 214 7 697 357
sport24.co.za 1 322 922 9 487 455
soccerladuma.co.za 1 309 702 24 853 055
BBC Sites 1 260 791 13 069 010
maroelamedia.co.za 1 234 382 16 237 327
thesouthafrican.com 1 231 966 4 335 238
BusinessTech.co.za 1 158 259 2 813 473
dailysun.co.za 1 151 605 13 550 964
Health24.com 1 104 808 2 565 892
supersport.com 1 086 887 31 311 324

Top online publishers

Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.

Biggest South African Online Publishers
Publishers Unique SA Browsers Page Views
24.com 14 408 962 386 792 040
Gumtree 5 750 275 142 099 012
Tiso Blackstar Group 5 231 841 42 937 319
Caxton Digital 4 876 995 36 215 692
Independent Online 4 059 618 22 520 585
Primedia Broadcasting 3 738 693 23 218 124
Kagiso Media Limited 3 589 673 48 689 985
MyBroadband 3 156 626 12 536 154
DStv Digital Media 3 031 638 51 486 835
Vodacom 1 945 461 10 893 457
Auto Trader 1 840 720 66 563 873
Sabido 1 817 587 13 395 341
Cars.co.za 1 414 277 52 395 485
Soccer-Laduma 1 323 224 26 031 507
BBC Sites 1 260 813 13 069 055
Maroela Media 1 234 382 16 237 327
TheSouthAfrican.com 1 231 966 4 335 238
Mail Online (Daily Mail) 1 005 977 5 671 074

