South Africa’s 1-million club

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for November 2017, which show there were 27 IAB SA-affiliated websites which attracted over 1 million unique local browsers last month.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

According to the statistics, News24 is the largest South African website – with 6.5 million unique browsers.

Gumtree was ranked second with 5.8 million unique SA browsers.

The table below shows the top websites in South Africa. Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included.

A comprehensive look at SA’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.

Biggest South African Websites Website Unique SA Browsers Page Views news24.com 6 484 798 73 879 102 gumtree.co.za 5 750 275 142 099 012 iol.co.za 3 703 744 19 172 666 timeslive.co.za 3 395 532 19 869 756 ewn.co.za 3 129 186 20 468 806 msn.com 2 857 349 44 937 392 mybroadband.co.za 2 375 774 9 542 765 dstv.com 2 023 301 20 011 497 autotrader.co.za 1 775 442 53 311 400 channel24.co.za 1 752 822 6 031 973 sowetanlive.co.za 1 657 970 14 435 599 enca.com 1 595 828 6 117 449 netwerk24.com 1 579 345 13 327 732 fin24.com 1 520 570 6 066 002 Vodafone live portal 1 491 648 8 079 626 huffingtonpost.co.za 1 445 129 5 903 765 Cars.co.za 1 414 277 52 395 485 citizen.co.za 1 412 214 7 697 357 sport24.co.za 1 322 922 9 487 455 soccerladuma.co.za 1 309 702 24 853 055 BBC Sites 1 260 791 13 069 010 maroelamedia.co.za 1 234 382 16 237 327 thesouthafrican.com 1 231 966 4 335 238 BusinessTech.co.za 1 158 259 2 813 473 dailysun.co.za 1 151 605 13 550 964 Health24.com 1 104 808 2 565 892 supersport.com 1 086 887 31 311 324

Top online publishers

Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.

Biggest South African Online Publishers Publishers Unique SA Browsers Page Views 24.com 14 408 962 386 792 040 Gumtree 5 750 275 142 099 012 Tiso Blackstar Group 5 231 841 42 937 319 Caxton Digital 4 876 995 36 215 692 Independent Online 4 059 618 22 520 585 Primedia Broadcasting 3 738 693 23 218 124 Kagiso Media Limited 3 589 673 48 689 985 MyBroadband 3 156 626 12 536 154 DStv Digital Media 3 031 638 51 486 835 Vodacom 1 945 461 10 893 457 Auto Trader 1 840 720 66 563 873 Sabido 1 817 587 13 395 341 Cars.co.za 1 414 277 52 395 485 Soccer-Laduma 1 323 224 26 031 507 BBC Sites 1 260 813 13 069 055 Maroela Media 1 234 382 16 237 327 TheSouthAfrican.com 1 231 966 4 335 238 Mail Online (Daily Mail) 1 005 977 5 671 074

Now read: The websites which South Africans love the most