Facebook launches Messenger Kids

4 December 2017

Facebook has launched Messenger Kids in the US.

Messenger Kids is a new app that “makes it easier for kids to safely video chat and message with family and friends”, said Facebook.

Messenger Kids can be controlled from a parent’s Facebook account, and works as a standalone app on their child’s device.

The app is currently available for iPad, iPod Touch, and iPhone.

Kids

Now read: Xiaomi seeks over $50 billion in IPO

Share your thoughts: Facebook launches Messenger Kids

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Facebook launches Messenger Kids