Facebook launches Messenger Kids

Facebook has launched Messenger Kids in the US.
Messenger Kids is a new app that “makes it easier for kids to safely video chat and message with family and friends”, said Facebook.
Messenger Kids can be controlled from a parent’s Facebook account, and works as a standalone app on their child’s device.
The app is currently available for iPad, iPod Touch, and iPhone.
