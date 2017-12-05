Top 10 most pirated movies of the week

TorrentFreak has released its list of the most downloaded movies through BitTorrent over the past week.

TorrentFreak uses its estimates of the number of times a movie was downloaded for its weekly chart.

This week, there were three newcomers to the chart.

“The data for our weekly download chart is for informational and educational reference only,” said TorrentFreak.

Most pirated movies of the week Rank Movie 1 Kingsman: The Golden Circle 2 The Foreigner 3 American Assassin 4 Detroit 5 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 6 Geostorm 7 Justice League 8 Logan Lucky 9 Thor Ragnarok 10 Wind River

Now read: Facebook to spend billions on live sports streaming