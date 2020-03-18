Microsoft launches free coronavirus tracking website

Microsoft has launched a free Bing COVID-19 coronavirus tracking website for desktop and mobile platforms.

The website shows a map of the world with bubbles which indicate the extent of the virus’s spread in various countries.

A pane on the left shows the total number of confirmed cases and a breakdown of the active, recovered, and fatal cases.

A list of countries is also displayed, ranked by the number of confirmed cases.

Country-specific statistics

Users can zoom in on the map to view more information about particular regions and click on the bubbles or countries in the pane to check the number of confirmed cases for each country.

Underneath these statistics, a feed displays news reports and videos relating to COVID-19 in the applicable country.

Microsoft said it updates the site based on data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and Wikipedia.

Clicking on the information button in the left-hand pane will show when the data was last updated.

Google working on coronavirus website

Various other coronavirus tracking platforms have been launched by other companies, including a portal from Worldometer and multiple news sites.

US President Donald Trump announced on 13 March that Google would launch a website where people could check symptoms, arrange for and get test results for the virus.

Google has since told The Verge that the website Trump was referring to was a limited platform from its sister company Verily, which only covers the San Francisco Bay Area.

It indicated that it will need more time to bring its own website live, which will provide authoritative information on the virus, including available screening and testing locations.

The website will at first only be available in the US, but Google has plans to roll out an international version in future.

The image below shows the information displayed on Microsoft’s Bing COVID-19 tracker when clicking on South Africa.