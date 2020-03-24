A great place to see the latest COVID-19 coronavirus stats in South Africa

The Awareness Company has launched a COVID-19 Public Awareness Dashboard that is available for the South African public to use.

The COVID-19 Public Awareness Dashboard offers a wide range of statistics, including confirmed cases, locations, tests conducted, and recoveries.

The information is provided in a visual format to make it easy for people to get a quick overview of the latest South African COVID-19 numbers.

“We are using our data, visualisation and decision support skills to transform publicly available information into insights for public consumption,” The Awareness Company said.

“We will as best as possible keep this up to date and will require support as we get scale and usage from the public and as requirements and feedback on value received come in.”

The company added that the last few weeks have shown everybody how important it is to be smart and aware.

“Getting insights and telling stories from that data is what makes us aware. It’s crucial now that we get the right data, so we tell the right stories at the right time,” it said.

“This will help us make decisions based on insights and take quick action to protect ourselves, stop the spread and flatten the curve.”

The Awareness Company said it is looking to partner with like-minded organisations which will assist them to bring the same insights and awareness to other countries in Africa.

COVID-19 Public Awareness Dashboard

The screenshots below show parts of the COVID-19 Public Awareness Dashboard.

Now read: Google launches coronavirus website