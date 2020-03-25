New MWEB logo met with mixed reactions

MWEB launched a new logo on 1 March 2020 to align its new look with its online and digital brand identity.

“Our category is tech, our business strategy is online, and our marketing activity is digitally-led,” Carolyn Holgate, MWEB’s general manager for product, sales and marketing told MyBroadband.

“We felt that our identity needed to be in line with that. We also wanted to refresh our look while still maintaining our core brand identity,” she said.

MWEB is one of South Africa’s oldest consumer ISPs – launched in 1997 – and has one of the strongest brands.

Many people still remember the company’s Big Black Box with fondness, and it is credited with bringing affordable uncapped broadband products to South Africans.

In 2017, Internet Solutions (IS) acquired MWEB, which IS said presented opportunities for growth through MWEB’s customer base and infrastructure.

New logo met with mixed reaction

The new MWEB logo, however, was met with mixed reactions by consumers – with some liking the change while others preferred the old logo.

A recent MyBroadband poll showed that over 80% of people who voted did not like the new logo.

“Looks like one of those free logos included with my Envato Elements subscription. The dot looks dumb,” said one commentator.

“Why didn’t they ask MyBroadband first? Toss a couple of logos at us. That purple thing would not have survived the vote,” said another.

Others liked the new text-only logo. “Loving the new look,” one user said on Facebook.

