SA Coronavirus links on all .za websites – Here is who complies

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams recently directed all Internet sites operating within the “.zaDNA top level domain name” to have a visible link to www.sacoronavirus.co.za on their landing page.

This direction formed part of the Department of Communications’ interventions around the “dissemination of information” in the country.

The purpose of the directions is to facilitate the availability and use of digital technologies to combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The directions include guidelines aimed at ensuring the smooth operations of telecoms networks and disseminating COVID-19 information to citizens.

This weekend the Presidency reiterated that all websites with a .za domain name must feature a clearly visible link to government’s COVID-19 portal on their home page.

Compliance by South Africa’s top websites

These regulations may catch many .za website owners off guard, especially large corporations which have long development and testing cycles.

While it takes only a few minutes to add some HTML to a website to link to the COVID-19 portal, website changes are not trivial in many companies.

To make a change to a website can require a proposal, approval, clear instruction, development, testing, and then going live.

This process can take time, and it is therefore not surprising that many South African company websites do not comply with the regulations.

A summary of which top South African websites have complied with the Department of Communications’ new requirement is shown below.