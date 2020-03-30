SA Coronavirus links on all .za websites – Here is who complies

30 March 2020

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams recently directed all Internet sites operating within the “.zaDNA top level domain name” to have a visible link to www.sacoronavirus.co.za on their landing page.

This direction formed part of the Department of Communications’ interventions around the “dissemination of information” in the country.

The purpose of the directions is to facilitate the availability and use of digital technologies to combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The directions include guidelines aimed at ensuring the smooth operations of telecoms networks and disseminating COVID-19 information to citizens.

This weekend the Presidency reiterated that all websites with a .za domain name must feature a clearly visible link to government’s COVID-19 portal on their home page.

Compliance by South Africa’s top websites

These regulations may catch many .za website owners off guard, especially large corporations which have long development and testing cycles.

While it takes only a few minutes to add some HTML to a website to link to the COVID-19 portal, website changes are not trivial in many companies.

To make a change to a website can require a proposal, approval, clear instruction, development, testing, and then going live.

This process can take time, and it is therefore not surprising that many South African company websites do not comply with the regulations.

A summary of which top South African websites have complied with the Department of Communications’ new requirement is shown below.

Link to Covid-19 Portal – Monday 30 March at 08:00
Website Compliance
Search Engines
Google.co.za Could not find a link
Ecommerce
Gumtree Could not find a link
Loot Link clearly visible
Bidorbuy Link clearly visible
Wantitall Link clearly visible
Telecoms
MTN Link clearly visible
Telkom Link clearly visible
Liquid Telecom Link clearly visible
Cell C Could not find a link
Vodacom Could not find a link
Rain Could not find a link
ISPs
Afrihost Link clearly visible
Axxess Link clearly visible
MWEB Link clearly visible
RSAWEB Link clearly visible
Vox Link clearly visible
Cybersmart Link clearly visible
Cool Ideas Link clearly visible
Webafrica Link clearly visible
Banks
FNB Link clearly visible
Nedbank Could not find a link
Standard Bank Could not find a link
Absa Could not find a link
Capitec Could not find a link

Now read: New rules for all co.za websites and ISPs during coronavirus outbreak

Share your thoughts: SA Coronavirus links on all .za webs…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
SA Coronavirus links on all .za websites – Here is who complies