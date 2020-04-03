Great digital deals to buy during the lockdown

South Africa’s 21-day lockdown has been in effect for a week now, with people restricted to purchasing essential items.
The lockdown led to a surge in the usage of social media, video streaming services, and online gaming, and we have subsequently changed our weekly tech deals article to focus on the best digital deals available to South Africans.
With many fibre networks offering line speed upgrades for the duration of the lockdown, there has never been a better time to sign up for a new streaming service or to pick up a few discounted video games.
Whether you are looking to try out a new music streaming platform or purchase a bundle of new games at a discount, we have you covered.
Check out the best digital deals for this week below.
