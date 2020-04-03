Great digital deals to buy during the lockdown

3 April 2020

South Africa’s 21-day lockdown has been in effect for a week now, with people restricted to purchasing essential items.

The lockdown led to a surge in the usage of social media, video streaming services, and online gaming, and we have subsequently changed our weekly tech deals article to focus on the best digital deals available to South Africans.

With many fibre networks offering line speed upgrades for the duration of the lockdown, there has never been a better time to sign up for a new streaming service or to pick up a few discounted video games.

Whether you are looking to try out a new music streaming platform or purchase a bundle of new games at a discount, we have you covered.

Check out the best digital deals for this week below.

Conquer COVID-19 Bundle from Humble Bundle – $30 (R546)

Conquer COVID-19 bundle

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – R15.90 for one month

Xbox Game Pass

Netflix Basic – R99 per month

Netflix headline dark

Showmax – R149 for 3 months

Showmax prepaid headline

Video Play Premium – R99 per month

Video Play 1

PlayStation Plus – R109 per month

PlayStation Plus

Spotify – R60 per month

Spotify logo

Apple Music – R60 per month

Apple Music

YouTube Premium – R72 per month

YouTube Premium

Audible – $14.95 (R273) per month

Audible

Amazon Prime Video – $5.99 (R109) per month

amazon-prime-video

